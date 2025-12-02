Zelenskiy’s visit, President Connolly’s Syria trip, Herzog Park, 12 good value restaurants

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Dublin for his first official visit here. It comes at a fraught time for peace negotiations, with Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff visiting the Kremlin at the same time as President Zelenskiy meets Irish leaders.Fresh information has been revealed about President Catherine Connolly’s controversial trip to Syria in 2018, when she was photographed in the vicinity of a militia group leader. Colm Keena has been speaking to the Irish activist and Assad supporter who facilitated Clare Daly and Mick Wallace’s trip the year before.A number of our reporters are covering the proposal to dename Herzog Park in Dublin’s Rathgar, and remove the reference to former Israeli president Chaim Herzog.Ella Sloane profiles the Belfast-born, Dublin-raised man who would go on to be leader. Olivia Kelly reports on a stormy meeting of Dublin City Councillors over the proposed denaming. Ronan McGreevy examines similar controversies down through the decades over renaming streets. And the letters to the editor feature two sample perspectives on the issue.Finding a restaurant that provides decent food, service and ambiance at moderate price is increasingly difficult these days. Our restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave, however, has picked 12 particularly good value eateries from across the country.

