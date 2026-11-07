Man charged with murder of Limerick woman Carrie Mullane

Carrie Mullane has not been seen since arriving in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on October 10th. Photograph: PA

A man has appeared in court charged over the murder of Limerick woman Carrie Mullane.

Michael Lynch (35), with an address at Trasna Park, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, appeared in court in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Saturday morning charged with murder and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

Carrie Mullane (39) has been missing since her arrival in Enniskillen from Limerick on October 10th.

The PSNI has been searching for her since officers were made aware of her disappearance on October 29th, but so far have not established her whereabouts.

Lynch, who has lived most of his life in the Republic, appeared before the court via video link from custody.

A detective sergeant told the court she could connect the accused to the charges as she outlined that Carrie Mullane was last seen by her family on October 10th.

She said a taxi driver reported driving a “slabbering” Lynch and an intoxicated Carrie Mullane, with the accused helping the missing woman from the vehicle into his property.

Police said the pair had travelled from Limerick, where Carrie Mullane collected benefits weekly, to Enniskillen via public transport on the date.

She was later reported missing.

The PSNI conducted a welfare check on her at Lynch’s property on October 29th but she was not located.

Lynch, who the court heard had vehemently denied harming her in any way, told police he had not seen her since October 10th.

The detective sergeant said Lynch had told them they had a row on the journey to Enniskillen about his former partner, adding that when he arrived at the house he had fallen asleep – implying that he had been knocked out by an unknown substance administered by Carrie Mullane.

The court heard he told police that when he woke up, Carrie Mullane had disappeared and he had received a message via Facebook Messenger saying she was ending their relationship. She was travelling to Derry with an unknown person signified with the letter “X”.

The detective sergeant said the message was not in keeping with how she normally speaks and that family and friends had reported it was unusual she had neither been in touch with them nor gone to collect her benefits since October 10th.

Carrie Mullane was also not located at any hospitals or shelters.

Lynch also told police that she owed money to unknown persons and alleged that she had stolen his benefits.

The detective sergeant said neighbours reported seeing Carrie Mullane frequently coming and going between the property and a camper van outside, but that she had not been spotted in a number of weeks.

She said it was noted that Lynch began clearing out the van on October 23rd and it was subsequently towed and sold for scrap on October 24th.

The detective sergeant said a blood-stained carpet, a blood-stained Converse shoe and a bottle of Flash were later discovered in the van.

She said the carpet is believed to have been from the living room of the property and Carrie Mullane’s DNA had been associated with the objects.

The police representative also said there was a blood splatter matching Carrie Mullane and Michael Lynch on the TV in the property.

She said police believe Carrie Mullane was fatally injured on the carpet. She also said police believe Lynch drove a van on October 11th into Enniskillen and then visited a jetty.

The detective sergeant said police believe he was travelling in hours of darkness to hide evidence and the body of Carrie Mullane, during hours he said he was knocked out.

The court heard a phone was taken from Lynch during his arrest and that it had several sim cards placed into it, including one with a number used on Carrie Mullane’s benefits registration.

The detective sergeant said police had not been able to establish any proof of life of the missing woman.

Police objected to bail, suggesting Lynch may interfere with witnesses, may commit further offences and may abscond to the Republic of Ireland, where he has “extensive links” including friends and family.

The judge refused bail on the grounds of risks of interference with witnesses and justice, risk of flight and risk of reoffending.

Lynch is to appear again via video link at Enniskillen court on November 30th.

Legal aid was also granted. – PA