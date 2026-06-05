Lidl’s claims of planning system exploitation ‘factually inaccurate’, says competitor

Lidl is facing two judicial review actions in the courts challenging plans for new stores in Galway that were approved by An Coimisiún Pleanála. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Claims from supermarket chain Lidl that a rival is exploiting the planning system by initiating spurious objections to its plans for new outlets have been described as “factually inaccurate” by one of its competitors.

The German retailer urged the Government in a private letter to introduce reforms to remove “bottlenecks”, similar to Government measures that speed up large public infrastructure projects.

In a letter sent to the Minister for Housing and Local Government James Browne last January, Lidl Ireland chief executive Robert Ryan said: “We find that the current system is exploited, sometimes for anticompetitive purposes through spurious objections, which needlessly extend the development life cycle.”

Ryan said Lidl was facing two judicial review actions in the courts challenging plans for new stores in Galway that had been approved by An Coimisiún Pleanála. He pointed out that these challenges were being taken by a rival retailer.

McInerney’s SuperValu in Loughrea filed a judicial review with the High Court in July last year. It said the proposed development in the town represented “overdevelopment”, which would have a “material negative impact on surrounding properties”.

It also raised concerns about local retail and traffic implications, and said the development would “seriously impact the vitality and viability” of the town.

Michael McInerney, owner of McInerney’s SuperValu Loughrea, said they had been granted leave by the High Court and this would not have happened unless there was “legitimate legal argument”.

“Our expert advice is that what they’ve [Lidl] applied for contravenes current planning laws,” said McInerney. “How can they say we’re spuriously working the system? If anyone is doing it, it’s them.”

McInerney, whose outlet was set up in 1891 by his great-grandfather, also said they were “not afraid” of competition.

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In his letter to the minister, Ryan said the judicial review actions “deliberately exploit a legislative loophole” in the current planning laws, enabling “anticompetitive challenges which significantly delay and jeopardise important local developments”.

“The inability to gain certainty and timely final permission for commercially zoned land is stifling competition, slowing job creation and delaying necessary community investment,” he said.

“These delays directly negatively impact local communities by denying them the benefits that new Lidl stores bring to the communities in which we operate.”

It is understood the Minister did not meet Lidl on foot of the letter.

In a statement on Thursday, Ryan said Lidl would always welcome the opportunity to discuss amendments to the planning system with key government stakeholders and “hope to have the opportunity to discuss this directly in due course”.

“At Lidl, we welcome any proposals that would reduce spurious or anti-competitive objections which needlessly extend the planning process and block private commercial and retail development,” he said.