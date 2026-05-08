Narrow lead for FG in byelection poll; Hantavirus cruise passengers traced

Two people evacuated from a luxury cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak boarded a Luxembourg Air Rescue (LAR) plane in Cape Verde en route to Schiphol airport in the Netherlands on Wednesday (May 6), LAR said. The plane has landed in Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Luxembourg Air Rescue crew

Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne holds the slimmest of leads over Independent Ireland rival Noel Thomas in the Galway West by election campaign, according to an Irish Times and TG4 opinion poll published on Thursday.

Ireland is recycling more waste, but not fast enough to meet national targets, according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The race is on to trace dozens of passengers who disembarked from the cruise ship at the centre of a deadly hantavirus outbreak before isolation measures were implemented.

Russia’s Victory Day parade takes place tomorrow, but will be significantly scaled back due to the threat of Ukrainian drones.

Irish Times readers give their thoughts on calls for more regulation on drinking alcohol in airports.

Workplace perks appear to be becoming rarer and economists say it reflects a shift in power away from employees.