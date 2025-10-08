This is how you pay less tax in Ireland - legally

Anyone hoping the government would put more money directly back in taxpayers’ pockets next year will have been disappointed by Tuesday’s budget.

With no general election due until 2029, the Ministers for Finance and Public Expenditure decided to go big on funding infrastructure and end the one-off payments we relied on during the energy and post-Covid inflation crises.

While inflation is returning to pre-pandemic levels, most middle and lower-income earners are still dealing with very tight household budgets.

In this episode of Better with Money we are discussing the ways you can legitimately pay less tax, so you can put more money in your pocket right now. Maybe even today.

How is this possible, you may ask. I earn too much to qualify for tax relief, I hear you say.

Well, the state is very upfront about the fact that Irish people frequently overpay in tax.

Recent figures from Revenue show one in four PAYE workers overpaid their tax by and average of €900 in 2024.

Founder of CloudAccounts, Alan Purcell explains why so much money gets left on the table, and crucially how it can be claimed back.

The Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Adviser lists some of the most common tax reliefs people mistakenly believe they don’t qualify for.

Like the Home Carer Credit, which applies to jointly-assessed married couples who have a child or children, where one partner works and the other stays at home.

“In addition to that, the stay-at-home parent can also have an income of up to €7,200 without it impacting (their eligibility),” adds Purcell.

Perhaps you thought the Remote Working Relief was only for those in a fully remote role. Not so.

Even hybrid workers or those spending one day a week on Zoom calls from their kitchen table can qualify.

Maybe you were aware you can claim money back on your GP visits but aren’t quite sure what that involves.

If this is brand new information to you and you’re raging you have never taken advantage before, fear not; you can apply for a refund for the previous four years.

This episode of Better with Money aims to help you to put your cash back in your wallet, at a time when so many are feeling the pinch.

You can listen on the player above or search for Better with Money wherever you get your podcasts.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan. Produced by Declan Conlon and Aideen Finnegan.

For more information on how to claim your tax refund go to revenue.ie and click on myAccount

