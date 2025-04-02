In pictures: Trump signs executive order on global tariffs

US president Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled sweeping tariffs of at least 10 per cent on goods imported from most US trading partners.

The president, displaying a chart at the event in the Rose Garden of the White House, outlined how dozens of countries with the largest trade imbalances will face even higher rates, in his biggest assault yet on a global economic system he has long bemoaned as unfair.

Trump said Wednesday he will apply a minimum 10 per cent tariff on all exporters to the US and slap additional duties on around 60 nations with the largest trade imbalances with the US. That includes substantially higher rates on some of the country’s biggest trading partners, such as China — which now faces a 54 per cent total tariff — the European Union and Vietnam.

“For years, hard-working American citizens were forced to sit on the sidelines as other nations got rich and powerful, much of it at our expense. But now it’s our turn to prosper,” Trump said during an event in the White House Rose Garden. - Wires

Brian, from Detroit, speaks alongside US President Donald Trump as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled 'Make America Wealthy Again' at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2nd, 2025. Photograph: Getty Images

US president Donald Trump departs after signing executive orders imposing tariffs on imported goods during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House Photograph: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by White House staff secretary Will Scharf, prepares to sign executive orders imposing tariffs on imported goods Photograph: Getty Images

US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, in the Rose Garden of the White House Photograph: Bloomberg

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem waves after being acknowledged by US President Donald Trump as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs Photograph: Getty Images

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L), US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick (2nd L), US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent (C), US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (3rd R) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2nd R) and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R) listen to US President Donald Trump deliver remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden Photograph: Getty Images