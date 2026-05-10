In pictures: Hundreds gather to revive Bealtaine fire festival at Hill of Uisneach

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Hundreds of people gathered at the Hill of Uisneach on Saturday night to celebrate Bealtaine, the Celtic fire festival marking the beginning of summer.

Two days of events were being held at the Co Westmeath site, which has a history stretching back to the Neolithic era.

Known in Gaelic mythology as the navel of Ireland, it is associated with several pre-Christian gods as well as kingly rituals in the medieval period.

In an echo of tradition, a procession of light and fire wound through the ancient ceremonial site before an enormous bonfire was lit to welcome the summer on Saturday night.

Live craft demonstrations, storytelling events and traditional Irish games are taking place across the weekend alongside mindfulness and yoga sessions.

Jerry Jago from Dublin, who was dressed as the sea god Manannán mac Lir, said “Look around, families are here, there’s people dressed up, they really get into it and they mean what they are doing.

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

“You walk around here, you won’t see a blade of grass out of place, you won’t see a bit of litter and that’s just the people who come here.”

Fellow Dubliner Vinnie Woods, who has been attending the event for 25 years, said: “It’s like the revival of the Irish language, people are becoming more conscious of our heritage.

“They may not be able to fully understand it, but they want to do something to participate, to say ‘we’re Irish and this is part of our heritage’.”

The late broadcaster and writer Manchán Magan, known for his love of the Irish language, traditions and landscape, was remembered with a mural.

His ashes were scattered on the hill, which is steeped in Irish mythology, following his death last year. - PA

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Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw