Sir, – Ronald Quinlan’s rhetorical question “Why does a new house cost what it does?” (Homes & Property, September 5th) presents a fascinating insight into how the unfortunate young couples – the first time buyers – are being totally ripped off: VAT; subsidising the utilities, in particular Irish Water; paying for general road improvements; and, the final twist, the knife in the heart, subsidising social and affordable housing. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL

FOLEY,

Dublin 6.