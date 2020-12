Sir, – Nina Ward (Letters, December 28th) is quite right to take The Irish Times to task for its use of “Boxing Day” in the TV listings. She prefers the traditional Irish usage of St Stephen’s Day.

May I enter a plea for the even more traditional “Stephenses Day”? – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Mooncoin,

Co Kilkenny.

Sir, – Further to Nina Ward’s letter, in this part of Ireland December 26th is traditionally called Boxing Day. – Yours, etc,

JOHN JOHNSTON,

Cloughey,

Co Down.