Value of apartments

A chara, – The Government’s decision to omit apartments from measures to curtail investors and control housing costs fails to recognise the full value of this type of housing.

The availability of well-designed, affordable apartments is essential for the social, economic and environmental reasons. Apartments benefit all age groups, including young people, single households and families who wish to live sustainably and avoid long commutes, older people who wish to right-size, and people with disabilities. Ensuring that we have a supply of quality apartments that are affordable for rent or purchase should be a Government priority. – Is mise,

ISOILDE DILLON,

Dublin 8.