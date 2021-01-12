Vaccination programme

Sir, – The National Immunisation Advisory Committee says it has 1,700 vaccinators “made up of doctors, nurses and pharmacists” and others who are taking courses to learn to vaccinate.

There has been little mention of the army of highly skilled dentists and dental hygienists who could be utilised to assist in rapidly rolling out the vaccine once supplies become available.

There are approximately 200,000 dental appointments per week in Ireland, and this presents a golden opportunity to exponentially increase the vaccination numbers within a very short time. Training requirements could be achieved quickly since this group is already familiar with both injection techniques and management of any unusual reactions.

With the good news of increased supplies, it would be timely to consider seriously using the dental profession to increase substantially the number of vaccinations. – Yours, etc,

Dr MICHAEL

F GALVIN,

Limerick.

Sir, – I note that there is no provision for those with special needs (such as autism) living at home and their carers.

It is difficult enough in a household to manage a situation where a fully comprehending person contacts Covid. If a person with special needs contacts Covid it is truly a nightmare trying to isolate and treat.

For this reason it is essential that those with special needs living at home are given the same priority as those with special needs in institutional residential settings. – Yours, etc,

NED CARROLL,

Dublin 14.