Utility bills as proof of address – time for a rethink

Sir, – This week I had to complete a form for a State agency. The form, as part of proof of identity, requested that I provide either a passport, driving licence, etc. In addition, I was asked to provide a utility bill with my home address. I was stumped by the latter request. I showed the form to an official of the agency and suggested that, for a number of years now, utility providers and other providers of goods and services almost always demanded that clients sign direct debits in respect of monthly bills.

As a result, a high proportion of the population would not have such utility bills. Or to put it another way, the bill is not in the post. – Yours, etc,

FRANK PORTER,

Knocklyon, Co Dublin.