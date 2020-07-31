Sir, – Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry seems outraged that public sector workers – State employees – are following ongoing Government advice and working at home to manage the spread of Covid-19 (“Public servants using Covid-19 to ‘lie on the couch and watch box sets’,”, irishtimes.com. July 29th).

I’m curious as to what other pieces of Government advice he would like these workers to disregard and ignore?

The source of his ire seems in part to be having to deal with an answering machine.

When attempting to place a call to Mr MacSharry’s office, I noticed his own lack of such a device, as I was repeatedly met with no answer. – Yours, etc,

ALISON TREACY,

Co Dublin.