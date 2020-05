Sir, – It is, of course, wrong to judge people solely by appearances. Which is a good job for Dominic Cummings, who looks as if he’s auditioning for the role of a shifty pantomime villain. He’s behind you! – Yours, etc,

L KEANE,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – I wonder what the Brexiteers make of an unelected official, of the type they used to moan about loudly, wielding so much power behind the scenes? Perhaps we’ll never know. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Ballina,

Co Mayo.