The UK and UN Security Council

Sir, – Declan O’Donovan writes (Letters, December 26th) that the UK’s permanent seat on the UN Security Council will soon be in question, and “the EU will have no reason to protect it”.

Any change in the composition of the Security Council requires an amendment to the UN Charter, article 108 of which states that all permanent members of the Security Council have to give their approval.

The UK could only lose its seat if Boris Johnson failed to use his veto. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.