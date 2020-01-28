The Dart and wheelchair access

Sir, – For not just years but for decades past there have been sporadic demonstrations about the poor wheelchair access on the Dart. It is an important issue in itself but also symbolic of the extent to which the State really wants to be inclusive as opposed to giving lip-service to the concept.

Therefore I call upon all political parties now in advance of the election to make a commitment that if they form part of the new government their first budget will make provision to upgrade all Dart stations to be wheelchair accessible and a commitment on an annual basis to provide a budget for maintenance including a 24/7 on-call contract to ensure that lifts are always working in all stations.

Such access would be taken for granted in the capital city of any country calling itself civilised, and in budgetary terms it is a drop in the ocean. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN CLYNES,

Clontarf,

Dublin3.