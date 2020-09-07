The case for an election

Sir, – Ever since forming the Government, the Coalition parties have increasingly failed to communicate a clear statement of policy over key areas or to provide determined leadership. While all parties in the Coalition must take some of the responsibility, the Taoiseach is ultimately responsible.

Fianna Fáil has been out of government for such a long time that it seems many of their Ministers have lost the art of governing. This, combined with the apparent inability of the Taoiseach to create any synergy at Cabinet, is limiting the performance of the Green and Fine Gael parties.

This lack of Government effectiveness would be serious enough if we faced just the Covid and economic crises, but we are sailing inevitably towards the Brexit iceberg.

Reluctant as the country may be, I think the case for a new election is increasing with each passing day. The year 2021 will be an annus horribilis for whatever government is in power and so clear and strong leadership will be essential. No coalitions, no confidence-and-supply agreements, but a single party with a workable majority. The electors can choose either a Sinn Féin or a Fine Gael government but they are the only serious contenders.

I suggest it is time to bring this Coalition to an end and have a new captain and crew on the bridge in time to avoid hitting the iceberg and capable of steering the ship into the hopefully calmer waters for 2022 and beyond.

Stormy times ahead but I’m sure Met Éireann will find an appropriate name for it! – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.