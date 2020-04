A chara, – It is a bit rich for the Taoiseach, with a guaranteed income of €207,590 a year to criticise workers reluctant to put their lives at risk for €11 an hour working without proper protection in Covid-19 infected nursing homes (“Leo Varadkar’s mask drops”, Una Mullally, Opinion, April 6th). – Yours, etc,

JOHN F CRONIN,

Terenure, Dublin 6W.