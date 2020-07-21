Taking issue with The Quiet Man

Sir, – I take issue with the fact that Donald Clarke’s article describes The Quiet Man as “largely benign” (“The age-old ‘Ugly American’ trope, after decades, has reappeared”, Culture, July 18th).

At what point does a man hitting a woman and dragging her home by the hair become “benign”?

And at what point does it become “benign” to reproduce and reprint posters depicting such scenes in modern Irish media for anything other than a campaign against sexual violence? – Yours, etc,

KATHARINA GREINER,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.