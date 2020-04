Sir, – One of the high points of farming springtime is the morning when, after a winter spent inside, the cattle are finally let out to grass. Tails up, heels in the air, and a hail of clods and sods in the air, their joy of freedom is always a pleasure to see.

I cannot help wondering when we are finally released from our own lockdown, how high will we kick up our heels and what will be our clods and sods. – Yours, etc,

JOHN K ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.