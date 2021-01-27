Rolling along

Sir – Like many people, I am really looking forward to getting the vaccination, as the Government has promised. I lie awake at night and then scan the paper anxiously every day for news of same. On Tuesday, I saw this quote from Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that would put me totally at my ease, if only I knew what it meant (“Vaccination of over-70s to start next month”, News, January 26th).

“We are not currently providing the sequencing for vaccine rollout in each of the various cohort as schedules of delivery are confirmed on a rolling basis.” – Yours, etc,

ELLEN MacCAFFERTY,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.