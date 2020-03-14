Remote working – a glimpse of the future

Sir, – Further to Karlin Lillington’s excellent article “Remote working: why did it take a pandemic to sell an obviously good idea?” (Business Opinion, March 12th), it might be added that a trend towards remote working should also “kick-stop” the multiplicity of new office developments in Dublin city centre, which is making the city look and feel more unpleasant every day.

Planning authorities and politicians need to review their thinking on this, and plan for the long-term future of how and where we will be working in the future. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN ,

St John’s Wood,

Dublin 3.