Sir, – Eoghan Harris (Letters, September 29th) takes Prof Diarmaid Ferriter to task for using “the pious adjective ‘rightly’...” in his, Ferriter’s, review of Mary McAleese’s memoir (“Mary McAleese’s memoir – Fascinating but not the full story”,Culture, September 26th).

I’m sure your distinguished letter writer knows only too well that the word “rightly” is not an “adjective”; it is,of course, an adverb. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.