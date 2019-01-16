Pass or offload?

Sir, – In answer to Michael A Carroll’s rugby query (Letters, January 15th), a “pass” becomes an ” offload” whenever a distinguished and knowledgeable rugby journalist says so. Quite simple. Surely he doesn’t believe that an “offload” is the act of a player releasing the ball while being tackled? Oh ye of little faith. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS HOGAN,

Wicklow.

Sir, – The pass became the offload at the same time that clearing your lines became an exit strategy, the tackle became a chop and a hammer was required to drive the pack forward. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL STOREY,

Glencar,

Sligo.