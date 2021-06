A chara, – I smiled at Derek Scally’s observation in his piece “Catholic views shape politics of CDU leader” (World, June 21st) that the next possible German chancellor Armin Laschet has met Pope Francis on two occasions, “and, like the Argentinian pontiff, is a Catholic”.

It reminded me of that old joke about Murphy visiting the Vatican and meeting the Pope, while one of his friends asks, “Who’s that talking to Murphy?” – Yours, etc,

Dr VINCENT KENNY,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.