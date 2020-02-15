Julian Smith and changes at No 10

Sir, – It would appear that former secretary of state for Northern Ireland Julian Smith was sacked from the Westminster cabinet because he fixed what was broken in Northern Ireland but his boss Boris Johnson seems fixated on breaking anything that is fixed. Very so-so, BoJo’s mojo. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA

MULKEEN,

Ballinfull,

Sligo.

Sir, – Now that Julian Smith has time on his hands perhaps he could be drafted in to help on our government formation negotiations. – Yours, etc,

CIANA CAMPBELL,

Ennis,

Co Clare.

Sir, – Well, there you have it: the Cummings and the goings! – Yours, etc,

OLIVER

McGRANE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.