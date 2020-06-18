If shops can open, why not schools?

Sir, – I feel the children of Ireland and schools are not being prioritised at this time.

I understand the need to keep some boundaries in place, but why did the Government decide to open stores such as Penneys before they opened schools?

While I wouldn’t think that Penneys is essential, I would think that school is. Don’t get me wrong, I think home-schooling is great, but I really want to see all of my friends again, under the same roof.

School is not just a place where you do maths, learn to read and write. Over the years I feel my classmates and I have become a community and over the past few months we have slowly moved apart.

So my solution is to put the same guidelines in place for schools as have been introduced for shops and we should be able to manage.

Finally, what does it say about our country if we are opening pubs before schools? – Yours, etc,

DOIREANN O’SULLIVAN (Age 12),

Rathfarnham Educate Together NS,

Dublin 14.