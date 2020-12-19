Greetings and salutations

Sir, – In my area, the greeting “How is she cutting?” was answered, “Mixed middling like belly bacon. – Yours, etc,

JACK FEEHAN,

Birr, Co Offaly.

Sir, – My late father, Paddy, remained active in the family business at Main Street, Charleville until his passing at age 94. His daily walk to work required passing the premises of a local undertaker. When greeted with the “How are you today Mr Murray?”, his response, “Patience, Austin, please.” – Yours, etc,

JOHN MURRAY,

Sandymount, Dublin 4.

Sir, – Members of my mother’s family in Dublin, upon meeting an acquaintance of a certain vintage, would say, “You’re looking well”. I assume that was polite-speak for “Nice to see you’re still alive”. – Yours, etc,

ALISON FERGUSSON,

Stillorgan, Co Dublin.

Sir, – A dear friend’s father when asked how he was would often reply, “Improving worse”. – Yours, etc,

JOHN CAUL

Portmarnock, Co Dublin.

Sir, – In the Kells of my youth, we reduced the greeting “Well?” to “Ell” – the inverted comma was implied. No matter how one was feeling, the answer was a similarly punctuated “Ell”. Head tilts were optional. – Yours, etc,

RONAN CAHILL,

Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

Sir, – When asked, “How are you?”, my granny, a Westmeath woman, always answered, “Much the better of you!”. She must have been right as she lived a long life of 96 years. – Yours, etc,

EILIS LAWLOR,

Mount Merrion, Co Dublin.

Sir, – If asked how are you, I just reply, I am just walking about saving funeral expenses. – Yours, etc,

R DIXON, Portstewart.

Sir, – My grandfather, Canon Percival Wills, responded to “Pleased to meet you,” with “Glad to have you know me”. – Yours, etc,

DUDLEY SMITH,

Dunboyne, Co Meath.

Sir, – Sometimes when asked how he was my father would say “Draggin’ away,” or if not too good, “Only draggin’.”

JOHN WILLIAMS,

Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Sir, – I’ve noticed recently a new greeting from some friends, and also from total strangers, including shop assistants: “How are we ?” I feel like answering, well I’m fine thanks, But I can’t answer for you! My favourite greeting is “How’s she cuttin’?” – Yours, etc,

TONY TOOMEY,

Tullow, Co Carlow.

Sir, – One showery summer’s day long ago I heard the following exchange between two men at the bridge in Lifford: “It’s brekkin’ up nicely noo”. “Aye, I doot there’ll be mair plumps but”. – Yours, etc,

PN CORISH,

Rathgar, Dublin 6.