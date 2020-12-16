Greetings and salutations

Sir, – When I ask my American granddaughter, “How are you?”, she replies, “I’m good”. I used to respond, “I didn’t ask about your behaviour, I asked about your health”, but the distinction did not register and I soon realised made me sound impossibly pedantic. – Yours, etc,

TIMOTHY KING,

Killiney, Co Dublin.

Sir, – I totally agree with Donal Mac Polin (Letters, December 15th). Coming from Derry city, our regular greeting in the early 1960s was short, sweet and to the point... You simply said, “Yes”, to which there was no real reply except to put your thumb up in agreement. We lived up to our tradition of being economical, even when it came to social greetings. The word itself said so much with so little. – Yours, etc,

TERRY O’ DOHERTY,

Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Sir, – My Dublin granny, born in the very late 19th century, used to greet unexpected callers or friends on the street with the salutation, “It wasn’t!”. It was an expression of gentle surprise and pleasure at the encounter.

I’ve never heard anyone else use it. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL COLLINS ,

Dublin 12.

Sir, – The late Christy O Connor Snr at the age of ninety was asked how he felt. He replied that if he had known he was going to last this long he would have looked after himself. – Yours, etc,

EDDIE TEEHAN,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Sir, – An elderly gentleman I knew, when asked “How are you?” would reply “Compared to what?”. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN PENDER,

Glenageary, Co Dublin.

Sir- Is it only in Wexford that we salute with the pithy and unvarnished “Good”? – Yours, etc,

MAEVE HALPIN,

Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

Sir, – James Dunne (Letters, December 14th) reminded me of the reply my Dad used to give when asked “How’s she cutting?”. Without hesitation he would say, “Like a saw”. – Yours, etc,

PETER MADDEN,

Bandon, Co Cork.