Freedom of the city

Sir, – Notwithstanding his work on Covid, we should not overlook that Tony Holohan advised against a mandatory disclosure system, leading to the removal of the mandatory element from the 2015 open disclosure legislation.

Anyone who has been a victim of medical negligence and been dragged through the High Court must feel somewhat uneasy at the recent award of the Freedom of Dublin to Tony Holohan.

Given her tireless role in bringing the issue of disclosure back into the public arena, I would have suggested Vicky Phelan was a more suitable choice for an award.

If nothing else it might address the gender imbalance involved in the Freedom of Dublin recipients to date, with a mere five woman out of a total of over 80. – Yours, etc,

RUARY

MARTIN,

Sandyford,

Dublin 18.