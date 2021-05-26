Sir, – Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his EU colleagues display an extraordinary level of hypocrisy in condemning the Belarusian forced landing of a Ryanair flight in order to arrest political dissident Roman Protasevich.

In 2013, the US, in conjunction with several EU states, forced the aircraft flying Bolivian president Evo Morales from Moscow to Ecuador to land in Vienna, in the mistaken belief that Edward Snowden was on board.

There was not one word of criticism, let alone condemnation from any EU member.

Double standards indeed. – Is mise,

TOMAS McBRIDE,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.