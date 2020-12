Sir, – As an obsessive reader, in more ways than one, I would love to see even pagination of the paper, and preferably divisible by four; so any edition or section would consist of eight, 12, 24 pages, and so on.

The reason? That annoying loose page that either falls out or interferes with the neat folding of the paper.

I told you I was obsessive! – Yours, etc,

JOHN McKEOWN,

Carlingford,

Co Louth.