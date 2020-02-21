Dáil arithmetic

A chara, – A total of 160 people applied successfully for the job of governing the country. Already some are talking about giving up and going for another general election.

I presume that none of them will put themselves forward for election on the basis that they were not able to do the job. – Yours, etc,

DIARMUID O’LEARY,

Kilfinane,

Co Limerick.

Sir, – Sinn Féin’s elected politicians absented themselves from Stormont for three years and from Westminster since the year dot.

It would greatly simplify matters if they adopted the same policy in Dáil Éireann. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

A chara, – May I suggest that we hold another general election as soon as possible and that on this occasion we have two ballot papers – one with candidates who want to govern and another for those who want to go into opposition. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET

CAWLEY O’CONNOR,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.