Cycling and commuting

Sir, – As many of the good burghers of Sandymount seem not best pleased with their proposed new cycle lanes, can I suggest that Dublin City Council divert its attention and resources to communities that would actually welcome such infrastructure.

Where I live, in the north city centre, 77 per cent of households don’t have a car, yet our streets are clogged with polluting, noisy and dangerous traffic trundling back and forth to suburbia.

The controversy simply reinforces the misperception that cycling is a discretionary, middle-class, recreational pursuit, whereas we actually need it to get around. – Yours, etc,

GAVIN DALY,

Dublin 1.