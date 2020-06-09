Cycling – a mood for change

Sir, – I’ve been listening to the Government announcements regarding the second phase of reopening Ireland and its communities. I’ve been happy to hear that people are being encouraged to walk and cycle more. However, with the increase in traffic over the last few weeks, and knowing what’s to come, it is extremely disappointing that the Road Safety Authority hasn’t been quicker to remind drivers to slow down for the new cyclists that have taken to the roads over lockdown. Certainly, cycling with my children in my area has become much more precarious, and it would have been such a simple win for the RSA to immediately get on board with this. – Yours, etc,

SÍOBHRA RUSH,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.