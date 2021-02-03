Border poll – a divisive issue

Sir, – It is generous of US Congressman Brendan Boyle to share his thoughts on the urgency of a Border poll (“Work on Irish unity referendum must start now”, Opinion & Analysis, February 1st).

One does not want to curb his enthusiasm, but his argument might carry more weight if tempered by fact.

There are two sovereign nations in these islands, not four. It is for the UK government to decide whether and when to hold referendums in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and it has decided not to do so.

The Irish Government and most significant political parties in Ireland, North and South, have said that a poll now would be futile and divisive. Only Sinn Féin disagrees, and its mission is to “unite” the nation, whether those that they aspire to unite with consent to that or not.

University-based surveys have consistently shown – despite Brexit – that fewer than a third of the Northern Ireland electorate support unification, while over 50 per cent back remaining in the UK.

The Congressman’s presentation of economic data is misleading. Ireland’s GDP figures are massively boosted by the earnings of multinationals which are repatriated mainly to the US, adding nothing to the living standards of Irish people.

Northern Ireland gains over €11 billion annually from the UK solidarity principle that public services should be provided to the same standard and their workers paid at the same level throughout the nation. – Yours, etc,

Dr WB SMITH,

Belfast.

Sir, – While the debate about the timing of a Border poll and its likely outcome will continue, the inescapable truth is that no question can be answered until it has been asked. – Yours, etc,

PAUL LAUGHLIN,

Culmore, Derry.