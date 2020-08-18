Avoidance behaviour

Sir, – Monday’s Irish Times contains an article which summarises and promotes a book entitled Men to Avoid in Art and Life, to be released in Ireland this month (“Men to avoid: The mansplainer, the sexpert, the patroniser”, August 17th).

The list of types to be avoided is inevitably quite lengthy.

Would it be too much to ask that, in the interests of balanced journalism, a similar article could be published entitled Women to Avoid. The first in the list could be women who spend much of their time, or indeed even make a living, whingeing about men.

Or might such an article be rejected as being sexist? – Yours, etc,

EAMONN LAWLESS,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.