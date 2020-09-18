A message of pride and hope

Sir, – Ursula von der Leyen’s 8,300-word state of the union speech ranged over the worthy topics of digital taxation and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, but it came to life when she described the need to create a new vitality in Europe (“‘My parents are super-proud’: Dublin-based student name-dropped by von der Leyen”, September 17th).

To illustrate her hopes, she spoke of Suadd Alshleh, a Syrian teenager, who arrived as a refugee and within three years was studying medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland on a scholarship.

What a tribute to Ireland and to the RCSI that the president of the European Commission sees the future of Europe personified in a Dublin medical student. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.