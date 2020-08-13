A colour-coded response to pandemic

Sir, – I see the health experts are planning to give us colour-coded guidance for the status of Covid-19, so that we’ll all have a clearer idea of where we’re at and what we should do. It seems they are going to use something like red, orange, yellow and blue, but not green.

The Minister for Health explained brightly that green might muddle people, because of the “green” countries deemed safe to visit.

So apparently “blue” is a better option to make us feel safer. Well, blue is most certainly the way most of us will feel, and it won’t be a good feeling!

Could the Minister stop coming up with colour codes, road maps, stage numbers and so on? Just tell us what we should and shouldn’t do.

Tell us what we are legally obliged to do. Tell us what the cocooned over-70s are supposed to be doing, now they’re no longer mentioned. Tell us what the very vulnerable should do, and give them the correct supports.

Announce and publish this clearly.

Enough with the colours and numbers. – Yours, etc,

HEATHER

ABRAHAMSON,

Clonskeagh,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – One has to ask who the proposed colour-coded representation of regions affected differently by Covid-19 is serving? Surely such a colour-coded system could also serve to embed an ever-present sense of fear and anxiety across society?

While the underlying motivation is understood, one would hope that the powers that be also understand that anxiety associated with the virus is now also a serious issue; and any course of action that raises the levels of that anxiety should be considered with caution. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN NOLAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – I note from your news report of August 12th that “health officials and the Government will strive to get Ireland into a status ‘blue period’ where the virus is suppressed” .

So green is to be a thing of the past and blue is the way forward! Interesting in the context of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael party identities! – Yours, etc,

JOE HARRISON,

Spanish Point,

Co Clare.

Sir , – The Government’s new plan to deal with Covid-19 amounts to the same make, the same shape, but only a different colour. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN WRIGHT,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.