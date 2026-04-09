In the name of the fada

Sir, – As a fellow fada warrior, I was delighted to see Séamas O’Reilly drawing attention to the issues we face in spelling our own names correctly on online systems (My name is Séamas O’Reilly – or at least I thought it was until recently, April 4th), and getting others to spell our names correctly anywhere. However, I was surprised to read of his issues typing his name in Microsoft Word, and even more surprised to see a fellow reader’s suggestion he use the Insert a Symbol function. The shortcut for typing é in Word is, and has always been in any version of the programme I have used, Alt Gr + e. (The equivalent shortcut also works for á, í, ó, and ú.) I would also encourage anyone struggling to remember the shortcut to support Irish arts, and rely on the Wikipedia pages of Sinéad O’Connor or Éanna Hardwicke rather than that of Beyoncé. – Yours, etc,

SINÉAD HARRINGTON,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.