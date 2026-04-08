Subscriber OnlyLetter of the Day

Solar panel owners face dilemma as Government urges evening energy use

Residents weigh cost of complying with energy guidelines versus feeding power back to the grid

Letter of the Day
Letter of the Day
Wed Apr 08 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Sir, -If the US and Israeli war on Iran continues, the Government intends to ask the public to do their laundry at night.

As one of those fortunate people who have solar PV panels on their roof, this request puts me in a bind.

What should I do? Forego the power sporadically generated by those panels, allow it to go to the grid and be paid a paltry amount by my energy supplier?

Or comply with the Government’s request, do my laundry in the evening and be charged an extortionate rate for the energy consumed?

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Just asking.

LIAM O’MAHONY,

Bishopstown,

Cork.