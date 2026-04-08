Solar panel owners face dilemma as Government urges evening energy use

Sir, -If the US and Israeli war on Iran continues, the Government intends to ask the public to do their laundry at night.

As one of those fortunate people who have solar PV panels on their roof, this request puts me in a bind.

What should I do? Forego the power sporadically generated by those panels, allow it to go to the grid and be paid a paltry amount by my energy supplier?

Or comply with the Government’s request, do my laundry in the evening and be charged an extortionate rate for the energy consumed?

Just asking.

LIAM O’MAHONY,

Bishopstown,

Cork.