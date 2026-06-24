Olympian Ciarán Ó Lionáird remembered for talent and compassion at funeral Mass

Ciarán Ó Lionáird celebrates after taking bronze in the men's 3,000m at the 2013 European Indoor Championships in Gothenburg. Photograph: The Irish Times

Locals in Inchigeela, Co Cork, formed a guard of honour this afternoon at the conclusion of Olympian Ciarán Ó Lionáird’s funeral Mass. He was remembered for his talent, work ethic, endless curiosity and deeply compassionate nature.

Ó Lionáird died on June 9th in British Columbia, in Vancouver, Canada. The 38-year-old former European Championship medallist represented Ireland in the 1,500m at the London Olympics in 2012.

In 2013, he won a bronze medal in the Men’s 3,000m at the European Indoor Championships. He won the Irish 1,500m title in Santry in Dublin in 2014, but persistent Achilles injuries brought his elite career to a close in 2016.

His brother Cathal told mourners at the Church of St Finbarr and the Holy Angels that the athlete lived his life with uncommon intensity and care.

“He sought meaning in people, places and experiences and shared what he found through his writing, music, creativity and friendships. He expressed himself with authenticity in all things.

“Those fortunate enough to know him will remember his generosity, his laughter, his ability to bring people together and the unmistakable energy he carried into every room and into every conversation.”

Cathal said his brother’s raw talent was evident from an early age.

“Ciarán had to be constantly on the move, from running behind the sheep on our family farm as fast as he could to running around any track or field he could find from Ireland to the world’s stage. This was all done at his own blistering pace and with his own distinctive style.”

He added that his brother was a talented writer who “reflected deeply on life.”

“He said that in the end we are all running towards something, perhaps not a finishing line but a sense of self.”

Tony Shine of Leevale AC in Cork, who coached the athlete as a younger man, said Ó Lionáird was “humble” and never forgot his roots.

“He always remembered where he came from, the people who shaped him, the family who raised him.”

He said Ó Lionáird was very encouraging to young people who expressed an interest in becoming a professional athlete.

“‘You have to dream’, he said ... Ciarán just wanted to conquer the world and he had the work ethic to match that ambition.”

Fr Anthony O’Mahony said Ó Lionáird packed a huge amount into his relatively short life, achieving so much on the world stage and travelling to a large number of countries. He said he would be remembered for his “talent and commitment”.

Offertory gifts at the Mass included a Florida State Academic award, a black-and-amber Leevale singlet, his 2013 European Championship bronze medal, an athletics magazine and a photograph of Ciarán.

Mourners included: three-time Olympian and World Champion in the 5,000m Eamonn Coghlan; runner, Olympic coach and head coach of Dublin Track Club Feidhlim Kelly; and retired marathon runner and coach Donie Walsh. Bishop emeritus John Buckley, who is a native of Inchigeela, was also among the congregation.

Ó Lionáird, who was late of Teergay in Macroom and Los Angeles California, was the “loving son” of Angela and Seán.

He is also survived by his brothers Cathal and Micheál and his grandmother Maighréad.

Ó Lionáird’s remains were buried in the adjoining cemetery.