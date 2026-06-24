Paraguayan commentator loses World Cup credentials after foul-mouthed rant

Paraguay’s Miguel Almirón reacts after being sent off in the game against Turkey for covering his mouth while talking to an opponent.

Paraguay’s Miguel Almirón made some unwanted history in the game against Turkey last weekend when he became the first player to be sent off for covering his mouth while talking to an opponent. Paraguay still managed to go and win the game, but it would be accurate to say that commentator Jorge ​Chipi Vera was a touch aggrieved with the red card dished out by Salvadorean referee Iván Barton.

“Thief, thief, Barton,” he hollered, live on air. “They killed football! Fifa, you killed football! Infantino, you’re responsible for this! Fifa, take responsibility for turning football into this! A disgrace! You should be ashamed, Infantino! What kind of racism could Almiron possibly use against the Turkish player? Show me some common sense!”

Was he done? God no.

“Alejandro Domínguez (president of CONMEBOL), less photos with Infantino! Grow a pair! You ****ing thieves! Is this what we have to come and see at a World Cup? What sons of b******! What sons of b******! This is inexplicable, this is a disgrace! They’re killing football and leaving us with one less player! Sons of b******!”

Later, when he calmed down a bit, Vera sent a letter of apology to Fifa and put his “outburst” down to frustration. “I used offensive and unacceptable expressions against the referee, Fifa, ​and its authorities. I failed you in something fundamental: maintaining the composure and respect that this profession requires.”

Was he forgiven? No. Fifa have stripped him of his World Cup accreditation. Thieves.

QUOTE

“I’m not sure VAR is still working at the World Cup because a clear penalty against England was missed. Maybe it went for a coffee?”

Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz reckoning VAR was too busy slurping a skinny latte to notice England’s Ezri Konsa fouling Prince Adu in the penalty area.

WORD OF MOUTH

“He’ll probably be there all right, but you mean watching? He can’t be playing, surely? Although if he was a full-back he might be.”

Roy Keane dismissing (former full-back) Gary Neville’s suggestion that Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the 2030 World Cup at the age of 45.

“He would be fantastic. I can see that happening in a couple of years.”

Harry Redknapp has already picked Thomas Tuchel’s successor – his, eh, nephew, Frank Lampard.

“I’m still trying to get my money back.”

Trevoh Chalobah on how he’s spending his World Cup – battling with travel agents for a refund on the holiday he had to abort after his late call-up to the England squad.

Peter Shilton finally ready to move on from Hand of God

Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal against England at the 1986 World Cup. Photograph: Bob Thomas/Getty Images

Good news, in an interview with The Sun, Peter Shilton has revealed that he has finally put his grudge against (the late) Diego Maradona behind him, 40 years since the Hand of God and, possibly, the greatest World Cup goal we’ve ever seen gave Argentina a 2-1 win in their quarter-final meeting with England in Mexico.

The Hand of God goal was, well, indeed handball, but Shilton also believed the wonder goal should have been ruled out for a foul by Sergio Batista on Glenn Hoddle in the build-up. But, thankfully, he’s moved on.

“It’s been 40 years since the event. I met some of the Argentinian players not so long back and it was very emotional, really. They were really great towards me. I think maybe it’s time to put my beef to bed.”

Hallelujah. Hold it. “If VAR was around, both goals wouldn’t have been allowed. It’s as simple as that. Who knows what the score would have been. But certainly, the two goals scored wouldn’t have been allowed. I definitely think that both goals we conceded wouldn’t have been allowed.”

Maybe not ready to move on just yet. But look it, we’ll most probably still be talking about Thierry in 2050.

NUMBER: 8

That’s the tally of red cards we reached by the end of Tuesday’s games, the same as the previous two World Cups combined – and just the 20 short of the record set in 2006.

MORE WORD OF MOUTH

President Donald Trump with Fifa president Gianni Infantino - and the World Cup - in the White House last year. Photograph: Tierney L Cross/The New York Times

“We will be together with the president, enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner – of course together, we are together all the time!”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino confirming that he and Donald Trump will jointly present the World Cup to the winners on July 19th. We’ll wait to see which man yanks the trophy out of the other’s hands.

“This is not a financial issue. For us, it is purely a sporting matter.”

Infantino again, this time dismissing the notion, with a straightish face, that hydration breaks are all about loot.

“The referees are saying, ‘no, you’ve got more time, it’s all right, the ads are still running’.”

The United States’ Antonee Robinson confirming what we suspected – hydration breaks wait for no man, just ads.

Norway fans and yoga – together at last

🚨🇳🇴 Thousands of Norwegians were doing yoga with a group in public this morning! 🧘‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/ZESYOaW2XP — Ultras Clips (@ultras_clips) June 22, 2026

What could be better than taking part in a summer solstice yoga class in Times Square in New York City? Being joined by a couple of thousand Norway fans, of course, especially when they start joining in and serenading you.