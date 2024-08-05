Kellie Harrington (right) during the women's 60kg boxing semifinal against Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira of Brazil, which the Irish woman won, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, North Paris Arena, France, on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The question “what’s going on with Ireland?” – asked about the Green Wave that just keeps rolling – has become something of a global meme, but it does reflect an extraordinary talent boom across almost every cultural realm: sport, literature, cinema, fashion, music, the Irish language, and so on.

There is no simple response to this broad question. The diversity of those in, and of, Ireland who are excelling in various ways has multiple answers for every individual, never mind a single collective narrative.

But it’s pretty obvious that something is happening. The proof is in the successes, the diversity of those successes, and the growing familiarity with success.

Like most people, I’ve been glued to the Olympics, and it has been and continues to be a brilliant and inspiring time for Ireland. It’s notable how much talent there is from Northern Ireland, doing the whole island proud.

READ MORE

During the contest that Rhys McClenaghan ultimately won, the Irish Independent’s football correspondent, Daniel McDonnell, wrote on social media: “Comfortable scenario for the Irish audience now. Sitting back and hoping for lads to be knocked off a high horse.” It’s a funny remark that points to an Irish desire for the grounded and the humble. That used to have an ugly side too. But begrudgery is also now something of a relic, a reflex that belongs to another generation, another time.

[ Tears of joy flow as Rhys McClenaghan wins historic Olympic gold medal for IrelandOpens in new window ]

Why the pride? Why the confidence? Why all this growth?

A while ago I spoke to Kathy Scott of the Irish language, heritage, and culture learning collective, Scoil Scairte. Something she said while discussing an increased openness to engaging with one’s identity, place, and culture stayed with me. “They say with trauma,” Scott said, that “generation one is mute, generation two realises their parents were mute and they’ve no emotional coping skills, and generation three does something about it.” It feels as though we’re now in the third phase in Ireland.

I wonder if some of the aspects of generational shifts in Irish culture and society have created a new context – along with so many other variables – that are freeing something up in our collective psyche. One of those changes is pronounced, and that’s confidence. The confidence that’s at play in so many ways across Irish culture, and how it’s transmitted through and by a new generation, feels so different from the Ireland I grew up in.

[ Rome success has been years in the making, and heralds a bright future for Irish athleticsOpens in new window ]

On July 26th, McClenaghan posted a photograph online with the caption, “I’ve climbed the mountain, now it’s time to enjoy the view.” Meanwhile, gold medal swimmer Daniel Wiffen is famous for his confidence, and it’s a delightful thing to observe. McSharry, Lynch, Doyle, McCarthy, O’Donovan – there are so many names and reasons to celebrate.

What’s going on in Ireland? The answer is, a lot. The reasons for that are worth delving into

The self-assuredness among so many creative Irish people – and sport is a creative endeavour – demonstrates a novel openness to success. While watching footage from Newtownards of kids leaping in delight, McClenaghan said: “Anything that you put your mind to, believe in it enough, are dedicated and determined enough – you might one day achieve it.” When asked about his fall at the Tokyo Olympics, he said, “Any bad thing that happens in your life, you’ve got the chance to then redeem that, it’s the yin and yang of life, isn’t it? What comes before order often has to be chaos.”

Tomorrow night, the entire country will stop to watch Kellie Harrington in another Olympic final. In tears after her semi-final win, almost overcome with emotion, she gathered herself to answer questions about the fight, pausing to acknowledge supporters bursting into a chorus of “olé, olé,” it was hard not to sing – and cry – along.

Asked about the upcoming final, Harrington said, “I’m not looking at anything other than embracing the moment, enjoying it… If I’m happy like the way I was in there today, I’ll be happy… As long as I’m happy, that’s all that matters.” The sport, she said, “doesn’t define me as a person… I’m going to go home to a great family, and an absolutely brilliant community… they’re a part of me and I’m a part of them.”

Over this month and next, there will be the counting of all those Olympic medals and a reflection on a brilliant Games for Ireland, the Kneecap film will have received the widest release of any Irish film in Irish cinemas, Sally Rooney has a new novel out, Paul Mescal will begin the promotional tour for Gladiator II, Fontaines D.C. will release their remarkable fourth album, Rhasidat Adeleke will continue her trajectory of icon status, the winner of the Mercury Prize – which CMAT is nominated for – will be announced, Hozier will release a new EP to follow up his recent US number one song, Lankum will continue to play around Europe, and on and on we go.

So, what’s going on in Ireland? The answer is, a lot. The reasons for that are worth delving into. But there’s also no need to break the spell, because there’s so much pleasure to be found in just sitting back and enjoying this green and golden generation.