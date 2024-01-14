Will Varadkar or Higgins mention human rights when the Chinese premier visits next week?

Maybe Leo and Michael D, over the tea and buns, might mention Jimmy Lai, a former newspaper publisher currently on trial there on charges of endangering China’s national security and publishing seditious material. His real crime was publishing the Apple Daily newspaper (now suppressed), which criticised the Chinese Communist Party. Photograph: Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times

In the political dead zone between Christmas and the return of the Dáil next week, senior politicians often use the opportunity for some international hobnobbing. The Taoiseach headed off for a whistle-stop tour of the western Balkans, meeting leaders in Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia. The Tánaiste was in Mexico and Colombia. Minister for Finance Michael McGrath headed to Silicon Valley, while his chum Paschal Donohoe was on Eurogroup business in Estonia. Sure you couldn’t be keeping up with them all.

Next week the Irish play hosts, when Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits Dublin, where he will have meetings with the Taoiseach and the President. Alas, there are no plans for a visit by the premier to the Oireachtas. Let us hope the disappointment is not too great for the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, an enthusiastic promoter of China-Ireland relations, who has taken it upon himself in the past to warn TDs about their ties to Taiwan as he fears this may annoy the Chinese.

We might note in passing that Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province but which functions effectively as a self-governing island, has free, democratic elections taking place today.

But we certainly wouldn’t want to offend China by mentioning that. The talk between the Taoiseach and his visitor – who despite his title ranks second in Beijing’s power hierarchy, behind the all-powerful Xi Jinping, of whom he is considered a close ally – will likely be dominated by trade and economic issues. There will be gentle nudging of China to reopen the market for Irish beef.

READ MORE

One person who has been in these meetings says that human rights issues ‘are mentioned briefly, essentially to allow us to say we have raised them. The Chinese know to expect it and move on quickly’

And of course, the Irish side will raise the issue of human rights abuses in China. Won’t they? The Government always says that it raises the issue in meeting with China. But I don’t think they are exactly banging the table. In fact, I wonder if the Chinese even notice. One person who has been in these meetings says that human rights issues “are mentioned briefly, essentially to allow us to say we have raised them. The Chinese know to expect it and move on quickly.”

Iveagh House gossip recalls one official who, when he heard the leader of the Irish delegation say that human rights issues had been raised with the Chinese at a meeting in Beijing, commented that it must have been when he wasn’t paying attention.

Another diplomat describes it as a “bit of a dance”; if the Irish mention human rights, the Chinese say they’re all in favour of human rights, and point out how they have lifted millions of people out of poverty. Most of the tough talking is left to the EU.

Of course, it is doubtful if China cares about what Ireland thinks; we are a minnow in global affairs. But we are not a minnow in EU affairs, and China very much cares what the EU thinks, says and does.

So, maybe the President and Taoiseach should mention human rights abuses in China. Maybe they should mention the million people – one million people – that human rights groups say are in detention camps in Xinjiang province, part of the brutal repression of the Muslim Uighur population there.

[ Uighur activist calls for closure of Confucius Institute at UCD ]

Maybe Leo and Michael D, over the tea and buns, might also note the stripping away of democratic rights in Hong Kong. Maybe they might mention Jimmy Lai, a former newspaper publisher currently on trial there on charges of endangering China’s national security and publishing seditious material. His real crime was publishing the Apple Daily newspaper (now suppressed) which criticised the Chinese Communist Party and being a strong voice for the preservation of the freedoms Hong Kong once had, but no longer enjoys. The 76 year-old has been in prison since 2020. He could have fled Hong Kong as the repression increased, but instead chose to stay and keep publishing for as long as he could.

What about our much-feted defender of human rights, President Michael D Higgins? The Áras said it would be reluctant to discuss the agenda before the meeting

Caoilfhionn Gallagher, a London-based Irish lawyer who specialises in international human rights cases, is on his legal team. She told me: “Since his appointment last year, Li Qiang has repeatedly praised the Hong Kong authorities’ crackdown on civil society under the draconian National Security Law. Whilst Li Qiang is meeting Irish politicians and journalists in Dublin, Jimmy Lai is on trial in Hong Kong, facing life imprisonment for journalism and pro-democracy campaigning. The Irish Government should take the opportunity this week to raise grave concerns with Qiang over the draconian National Security Law and to call for Jimmy Lai’s immediate and unconditional release.”

[ Trial of publisher and activist Jimmy Lai begins in Hong Kong ]

Or maybe there’ll be no mention of all this next week. I asked the Department of the Taoiseach if Leo Varadkar would be raising human rights issues, specifically Jimmy Lai. They sent me a press release, which contained the not exactly revelatory statement from the Taoiseach: “I look forward to what I hope will be an in-depth and constructive discussion on issues where we are of like mind, as well as those on which we have a different perspective.”

I asked the Department of Foreign Affairs if it would be briefing the Taoiseach on human rights issues and the Lai case. They sent me the same press release.

What about our much-feted defender of human rights, President Michael D Higgins? The Áras said it would be reluctant to discuss the agenda before the meeting, but would issue a statement afterwards saying what was discussed. But that statement wouldn’t necessarily say if individual cases were raised.

In Hong Kong, the trial of Jimmy Lai continues. You wouldn’t give too much for his chances. The prospects for selling beef, though, are doubtless improving.