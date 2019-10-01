Meghan Markle sues Mail on Sunday for publishing letter to her father

Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex has take the unusual decision to sue the publisher of the Mail on Sunday after the newspaper published a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father.

Ms Markle has started proceedings in the UK high court over the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of GDPR regulations.

Ms Markle and her husband, prince Harry, who are on a tour in South Africa, have employed the libel lawyers Schillings using private funds to bring the case.

The Mail on Sunday has run multiple embarrassing stories involving the duchess’s father, Thomas Markle, including staged paparazzi photographs of him visiting an internet cafe to read about his daughter’s engagement to the prince.

However, the royals have limited ability to stop the publication of such stories, prompting the decision to focus on the publication of Ms Markle’s letter to her father.

The Guardian reported this year that the Mail on Sunday was being threatened with legal action because the authors of letters retain ownership of the copyright even after the physical correspondence is in the possession of another individual.

A legal spokesperson for Schillings said: “We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband.

“Given the refusal of Associated Newspapers to resolve this issue satisfactorily, we have issued proceedings to redress this breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and the aforementioned media agenda.” – Guardian News and Media 2019