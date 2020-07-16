Islamic State woman can return to UK to challenge loss of citizenship

A London schoolgirl who travelled to Syria to join Islamic State should be allowed to return to the United Kingdom to challenge the deprivation of her British citizenship, senior judges have ruled.

Shamima Begum (20) travelled to Syria in February 2015 and lived under the rule of Islamic State, also known as Isis, for more than three years before she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.

Then-home secretary Sajid Javid revoked her British citizenship on national security grounds later that month.

Ms Begum took legal action against the Home Office, claiming the decision was unlawful because it rendered her stateless and exposed her to a real risk of death or inhuman and degrading treatment.

In February, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) — a specialist tribunal that hears challenges to decisions to remove someone’s British citizenship on national security grounds — ruled the decision was lawful as Ms Begum was “a citizen of Bangladesh by descent” at the time of the decision.

The tribunal also found she “cannot play any meaningful part in her appeal and that, to that extent, the appeal will not be fair and effective”, but ruled that “it does not follow that her appeal succeeds”.

Ms Begum’s challenge to the Home Office’s decision to refuse to allow her to enter the United Kingdom to effectively pursue her appeal was also rejected.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal ruled that “the only way in which she can have a fair and effective appeal is to be permitted to come into the United Kingdom to pursue her appeal”.

Lord Justice Flaux — sitting with Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Singh — said: “Fairness and justice must, on the facts of this case, outweigh the national security concerns, so that the leave to enter appeals should be allowed.”

The judge found that “the national security concerns about her could be addressed and managed if she returns to the United Kingdom”.

In its ruling, the court said: “If the Security Service and the Director of Public Prosecutions consider that the evidence and public interest tests for a prosecution for terrorist offences are met, she could be arrested and charged upon her arrival in the United Kingdom and remanded in custody pending trial.”

Ms Begum was one of three schoolgirls from Bethnal Green Academy who left their homes and families to join Islamic State shortly after Sharmeena Begum — who is no relation — travelled to Syria in December 2014.

Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, then 16 and 15 respectively, and Ms Begum boarded a flight from Gatwick Airport to Istanbul, Turkey, on February 17th, 2015, before making their way to Raqqa in Syria.

Ms Begum claims she married Dutch convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving in Islamic State territory, with all three of her school friends also reportedly marrying foreign Islamic State fighters.

She told the Times last February that she left Raqqa in January 2017 with her husband but her children, a one-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy, had both since died.

Her third child died shortly after he was born. – PA