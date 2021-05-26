Cummings accuses UK government of multiple Covid failings

Dominic Cummings accused the British government on Wednesday of failing the public in its early response to the coronavirus pandemic and apologised to the families of those “who died unnecessarily”.

The former top adviser to UK prime minister Boris Johnson left his post last year and has since become one of Mr Johnson’s most vocal critics over how the prime minister led his team to tackle Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic last year, describing it as “disastrous”.

Mr Cummings was part of Mr Johnson’s senior team during the period he was criticising.

The UK government has repeatedly denied many of the accusations he has tweeted since leaving, with Mr Johnson’s spokesman saying this week that “at all times we have been guided by the data and the latest evidence”.

Government failure

Addressing a parliamentary committee, Mr Cummings accused Mr Johnson’s government of failing the public by reacting too slowly to the spread of coronavirus, leading to unnecessary deaths.

“The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me, fell disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect of its government in a crisis like this.

“And I’d like to say to all the families of those who died, unnecessarily, how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made and for my own mistakes.”

Unprepared

“Number 10 was not operating on a war footing in February on [Covid] in any way, shape or form. Lots of key people were literally skiing in the middle of February.

“It wasn’t until the last week of February that there was really any sort of sense of urgency I would say . . . in terms of Number 10 and cabinet.”

Late to lockdown

Mr Cummings said Mr Johnson was told on March 14th, 2020, that he needed to implement a lockdown, but the government did not have a plan.

“On the 14th we said to the prime minister: ‘You are going to have to lock down’,” Mr Cummings said, “but there is no lockdown plan, it doesn’t exist.”

He quoted Helen MacNamara, former deputy cabinet secretary, as saying “we are absolutely f**ked . . . I think we’re going to kill thousands of people”.

Downplaying the new ‘swine flu’

Mr Cummings accused Mr Johnson of playing down the threat of the pandemic, saying the prime minister regarded it as just another scare story and that the prime minister offered to be injected with Covid-19 live on television.

“The basic thought was that in February the prime minister regarded this as just a scare story . . . he described it as the new swine flu,” Mr Cummings said.

“The view of various officials inside number 10 was if we have the prime minister chairing COBR [civil contingencies committee] meetings and he just tells everyone, ‘It’s swine flu, don’t worry about it, and I’m going to get [Britain’s chief medical officer] Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV with coronavirus’ . . . that would not help.”

Health minister ‘lies’

Mr Cummings said Britain’s health minister, Matt Hancock, should have been fired for “lying” in government meetings on Covid-19.

“I think that the secretary of state for health should have been fired for at least 15-20 things including lying to everybody in multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly,” Mr Cummings said.

He listed two occasions when he believed Mr Hancock had lied, including when the health minister told Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings that the situation with personal protective equipment was fine when, Mr Cummings said, the government did not have enough.

The health ministry gave no immediate comment to the charge.

Herd immunity

Mr Cummings accused the health ministry of believing that so-called herd immunity was inevitable because if the government moved to try to suppress the spread of the coronavirus during the summer of last year, it would only rear its head again in the winter putting the health service under strain.

So, in March last year the government was aiming to establish “herd immunity”, where the virus spreads through the population to increase overall resistance, by September, he said, adding no one thought it was a “good thing”.

The government has repeatedly said that “herd immunity has never been a policy aim or part of our coronavirus strategy”.

Secrecy

Mr Cummings described the secrecy surrounding decisions made by a group of top scientific advisers to the government as a “catastrophic mistake”.

“I think there’s absolutely no doubt at all that the process by which [the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies took decisions] was secret, and overall the whole thinking around the strategy was secret, was an absolutely catastrophic mistake because it meant there wasn’t proper scrutiny,” he said.

He said the process of deciding how to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the early days was “closed”, describing it as a “group think bubble” that struggled to change course.

Bond market fears

Mr Cummings said the British government and Bank of England worried that bond markets could turn against them in early 2020 due to the sums being borrowed to finance the pandemic response.

‘Crackers’ that Johnson is PM

Speaking about Britain’s political situation, Mr Cummings said there were thousands of people who could offer better leadership than the two men who vied to run the country in a 2019 election – Mr Johnson and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“It’s completely crackers that someone like me should have been there, just the same as it’s crackers that Boris Johnson was in there,” he said. – Reuters