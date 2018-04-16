Ant McPartlin fined and banned from driving for 20 months

Former television presenter Ant McPartlin has been fined £86,000 (€99,500) and banned from driving for 20 months after admitting driving while having more than twice the legal alcohol limit in his system.

McPartlin (42) pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday. The charge stated he had 75 mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit in the UK is 35mg per 100ml of breath.

McPartlin, who lives in Chiswick, west London, was arrested at around 4pm on March 18th after a failing a roadside breathalyser test in Richmond, west London, following a collision between the Mini he was driving and two other cars.

District judge Barbara Barnes told McPartlin “you are a well-known and successful entertainer,” whose weekly income is around £130,000 a week.

Sentencing him, she said: “At the time when it happened you were struggling with various personal problems and also alcohol issues for some months.

“This incident happened, sadly, when it seems you suffered a brief relapse.”

The judge described McPartlin’s previous “exemplary character” adding: “I think it will have quite an impact on you to know you’re no longer a man of good character.”

Fining him, she said: “Because of the seriousness of this offence, the financial pain must be imposed on you as on any other offender.”

McPartlin was also told to pay £255 in costs.

He told reporters he was “truly sorry for what happened”.

The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed that a number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and a child passenger from one of the cars was taken to hospital to be checked as a precaution.

After he was charged, ITV announced the Saturday Night Takeaway host would step back from his TV commitments, with co-presenter Declan Donnelly hosting the final two episodes of the show on his own.

McPartlin appeared alongside Donnelly on TV screens over the weekend as Britain’s Got Talent aired its pre-recorded audition shows.

But ITV confirmed Donnelly would be hosting the live shows without his TV partner of almost 30 years. – PA