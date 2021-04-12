Police report ‘multiple’ victims in Tennessee school shooting

Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, said on Monday they were responding to reports of a shooting at a high school with at least several victims.

“Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time,” said police.

Authorities did not say if the gunman had been taken into custody but the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported that one person had been detained in connection with the shooting.

Television news images showed police and fire crews surrounding Austin-East High School in east Knoxville.

“Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible,” said Knoxville schools superintendent Bob Thomas.

A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” he added.

Local 10 News reported that the school had been placed under a “hard lockdown” and that parents were told to go to the back of the campus to pick up their children.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

A string of mass shootings have unfolded across the United States since mid-March.

Last week a man opened fire at a cabinet-making plant in Texas where he worked, killing one person and wounding six others before he was taken into custody.

Eight people were slain at Atlanta-area spas, 10 at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado and four people, including a nine-year-old boy at a real estate office in Orange, California. – Reuters/AP

More to follow